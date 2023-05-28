Silent Hill 2 Remake Trailer On The Horizon

A new trailer could be arriving “really soon” for Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 Remake. We may also see more info on Silent Hill: Townfall and Ascension, too.

Notable horror leaker Dusk Golem alleges that a trailer for the remake could be on the way and out in the wild as early as before Summer Game Fest in early June. Supposedly, it could also be by the very end of this month, but like all leaks, we have to hope for the best but expect that it isn’t actually happening.

It’s very possible we could get a new trailer, perhaps one with a release date or at least gameplay, as it’s supposedly been in the final stages of development since March. We’ll have to wait and see.

Back in March, series veteran Sam Barlow wished Bloober Team the best with remaking it, while also calling it a “poison chalice.”

