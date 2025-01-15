Shuhei Yoshida Shares Photos Of Farewell Party

Last month, storied PlayStation exec, Shuhei Yoshida, revealed his plans to depart PlayStation after over 30 years. Of course with such a long tenure there, they had to throw him a farewell party.

On Twitter, Yoshida shared some pics of the farewell party thrown before he officially leaves. Alongside a cake depicting him, they also did a large company photo with the departing exec slapped in the middle holding a bouquet of flowers.

At farewell party yesterday 😆 pic.twitter.com/hpiPWQIO1z — Shuhei Yoshida (@yosp) January 14, 2025

Right now, his future remains a mystery, but based on previous convos he had with fans, he still wants to stay in the industry. It’s actually pretty shocking to see him leave as he genuinely seemed passionate about PlayStation, but we suppose his reasoning is a solid one.

What do you think? Are you sad to see Yoshida leave? Let us know below!

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...