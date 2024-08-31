Shrek-Themed DLC Announced For PowerWash Simulator

Despite the perpetrator(s) and the motive being unknown, an ogre’s swamp is in need of considerable hosing down. Futurlab’s latest upcoming collab is indeed stopping by a DreamWorks world sometime in the near future.

PowerWash Simulator will be receiving a Shrek-themed DLC, with the exact release date (other than coming in Fall 2024) being kept under wraps at the moment. As medieval powerwashers in shining armor, players will be able to clean up five locations in the Shrek world including the Dragon’s Lair and Shrek’s Swamp home itself. The other three locations are left to be announced for another time (via Push Square).

As if the collab wasn’t strange or unexpected enough, one may wonder two possible questions after watching the below announcement trailer: Who would come in and make a serious mess in Shrek’s home? or: Why would Shrek want his home to be hosed down? Even ComicBook commented on rainbow glitter’s appearance all over Shrek’s home, considering he’s an ogre who normally likes filth.

It is also ComicBook that speculates the Shrek-themed DLC could get priced around $7.99 just as past PowerWash Simulator DLCs were. If the upcoming pack will be free as opposed to paid, that remains to be seen as well.

What do you think? Do you plan on picking up the Shrek Special Pack, or will you stay Far, Far Away from this collab instead? Let us know below!