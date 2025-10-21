Shang-Chi Star, Simu Liu, Posts Update on Sleeping Dogs Movie Script

Video Game adaptations seem to be making a comeback, and with so many great narrative adventures out there, it’s no surprise why. HBO found success with The Last of Us TV series, and Nintendo had one of the most successful films of 2023, with the Super Mario Movie.

More news comes today on the movie front, with actor Simu Liu posting a brand new update on X, confirming the draft of the movie adaptation of Square Enix’s much beloved Sleeping Dogs is now complete, featuring Simu Liu’s very own sleeping dog.

in honour of our sleeping dogs script draft being done, here’s my sleepy dog 👍 pic.twitter.com/l1KsFNDj5V — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) October 18, 2025

This isn’t Hollywood’s first attempt to bring Sleeping Dogs to the big screen, but it seems to be the most concrete effort. Back in 2017, an adaptation was announced, starring Donnie Yen, but after being stuck in development, it was inevitably scrapped.

Marvel star Simu Liu seems to be making a good effort to see the open-world game brought to life. Having announced his intent to resurrect the project in January this year, as well as spurring hope that a sequel would be spawned too.

