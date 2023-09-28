Sega Pulls HYENAS’ Plug Before It Even Launched

Sega has unceremoniously canceled HYENAS before it even made it to launch due to “lower profitability” in the region. This zero-gravity sci-fi FPS extraction shooter was billed as the Sonic owner trying its hand at the live-service model, an infamously crowded and hard-to-nail genre.

During Sega’s recent board of directors meeting, it was revealed the team has combed over upcoming projects and decided HYENAS isn’t worth Creative Assembly’s time. Some other unannounced games were also canned.

Considering Sony is looking at getting a piece of that pie with Haven Studios’ Fairgame$, we can expect it’ll be a while before studios realize it needs a solid base before it can thrive.

