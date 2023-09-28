Menu Close

Sega Pulls HYENAS’ Plug Before It Even Launched

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 1 Comment

Sega has unceremoniously canceled HYENAS before it even made it to launch due to “lower profitability” in the region. This zero-gravity sci-fi FPS extraction shooter was billed as the Sonic owner trying its hand at the live-service model, an infamously crowded and hard-to-nail genre.

During Sega’s recent board of directors meeting, it was revealed the team has combed over upcoming projects and decided HYENAS isn’t worth Creative Assembly’s time. Some other unannounced games were also canned. 

Considering Sony is looking at getting a piece of that pie with Haven Studios’ Fairgame$, we can expect it’ll be a while before studios realize it needs a solid base before it can thrive.

What do you think? Are you disappointed? Would you have liked to see this come to fruition? Let us know below!

Tr1p77
Tr1p77
12 hours ago

It looked like a really crap game anyway.

0
Reply

