Secret Agent Clank Coming Soon To PS Plus Catalog

A band of 13 games are coming soon to the PS Plus Catalog, and one title among them is a spy twist to a classic PlayStation 2 era platformer.

Released on the PSP all the way back in 2008, Secret Agent Clank will be arriving on PS Plus next week on Tuesday September 17 (via the PlayStation Blog). The premise of this Ratchet & Clank spinoff game is that the titular duo are also cast members of a fictional television (or rather, holovision) spy series. The duo’s day is soured however, after Ratchet is falsely jailed for being the alleged thief of a valuable museum gem. It is up to Agent Clank to help clear his friend’s name and uncover the real perpetrator of the museum gem theft.

Other additions to the PS Plus Catalog include: (but not limited to) Mister Mosquito, Sky Gunner, Far Cry 5, Wild Card Football, Night in the Woods, Ben 10, and Space Engineers. Pistol Whip is the only incoming title for PSVR 2, while most of the new additions will be available for both PS4 and PS5.

What do you think? Have you ever played the original Secret Agent Clank? Let us know below!

