Scorn Debuts On PS5

After a year of exclusivity on PC and Xbox Series X|S, Ebb Software’s Scorn has made its debut on PS5. The horror game was revealed to be coming to PlayStation back in August.

Ebb’s PS5 version includes some stuff to give Scorn’s horrifyingly fleshy atmosphere a boost with the use of DualSense’s haptic feedback. The H.R. Giger-inspired also runs at 60fps at a native 4K.

It’s already proven successful with over two million players across PC and Xbox, so there’s little doubt it’ll be successful on PlayStation, as well.

What do you think? Are you going to pick Scorn up? Let us know below!

