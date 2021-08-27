  • Home
  Saints Row Reboot Announced For February 2022

Saints Row Reboot Announced For February 2022

August 27, 2021

Volition and Deep Silver showed off the trailer for their upcoming reboot of the beloved Saints Row franchise at Gamescom. This comes after their release of Saints Row: The Third Remastered on PS5 this past March. With a new cast of characters and a new city, the game looks to be retuning to it’s roots. Players are welcomed to the fictional, American-Southwest city of Santo Ileso which is the largest Saints Row map to date.

You will be able to witness the birth of the Saints in a new story and an incredible array of customization options for the Boss. The game will also include a co-op mode for you and another friend to be able to enjoy together.

If you’re interested in picking up a copy, you can do so on February 25, 2022 for the PS4 and PS5.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Saints Row reboot? Tell us below!

