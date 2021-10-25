Rockstar Reveals Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Release Date

Earlier this year, Rockstar teased Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — Definitive Edition and revealed they’re Old Grand Theft Auto Versions Set To Be Pulled, too. This bundle includes remastered versions of classic GTA entries — Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Grand Theft Auto III, and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

The teaser showed no gameplay or anything, but it did hype fans up for what’s to come and did its job nicely despite no sharing a release date. That ended Friday when Rockstar dropped the big news of when people can expect to play it themselves.

Copies of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy will hit the digital storefronts first on November 11 and physical copies will make their way to stores on December 7.

In the meantime, you can enjoy the trailer showcasing a “before and after” effect of the game.

What do you think? Are you excited for the trilogy? Tell us below!

