Menu Close

Rocket League Introduces Lightning McQueen Because Why Not?

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 0 Comments

Rocket League is no stranger to crossovers, but not sure we were anticipating seeing Pixar’s Lightning McQueen in the roster. Yeah, your eyes aren’t fooling you, in an almost out-of-nowhere crossover, you can now play as the car that was voiced by Owen Wilson.

Rocket League announced the crossover in a press release alongside a recent video. This is a unique crossover, considering this will mark the game’s first dynamic expression vehicle, meaning throughout the match McQueen’s face will change. The bundle isn’t just the new car, though, we also get three new decals, three new sets of wheels, and a “Ka-chow” goal explosion. You can — in limitation — customize your new ride with boosts, goal explosions, and toppers.

You can also get Life is a Highway as your player anthem. It all costs 2,500 Credits.

What do you think? Does this make you want to jump back into Rocket League or are you good? Let us know below! 

Tagged , , ,

About the Author: Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger

Gabriel’s the main news man and Managing Editor for PSX Extreme. He’s got half a decade of journalism experience and over a decade of PlayStation experience. Twitter

View all post by Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger | Website

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Posts

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x