Rocket Arena Disappears From Online Marketplaces

Rocket Arena, an EA-published game under its EA Originals, has suddenly disappeared from online marketplaces without as much as a word from its developer. The game launched in 2020,.

Spotted by TechRaptor, the 3v3 multiplayer shooter has gone dark in what feels like overnight. The developer — Final Strike Games — has made no accountments of the shuttering. In fact, the last signal of life in the game was back in October for a double points weekend. The servers are reportedly still operational.

Based on the report, it’s possible the Bellvue-based indie dev is looking to the future with its new unannounced IP, or it could have its hands full as a live-service support studio for Fortnite, which it just so happened to kick off this month.

What do you think? Did you get around to playing Rocket Arena before it disappeared? Let us know below!