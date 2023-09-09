Menu Close
Roblox

Roblox Releases To PS5, PS4 Next Month

Roblox, the insanely popular kids online game, will release on the PS5 and PS4 in October. This will mark the game’s first leap onto a PlayStation device.

The news was spotted by Gematsu during one of Roblox Corporation’s long RDC blog posts detailing its future.

Playing on the PS consoles allows players to play any of the myriad of user-created games. Meanwhile, you’ll need a PC to create your own, but once you do, they’ll be playable on the consoles.

