Returnal Update 1.3.7 Releases Later Today

Housemarque has released the patch notes for the next update to Returnal, which includes multiple fixes for various bugs. Patch 1.3.7 addresses an issue where Deceased Scouts appear less often than the team desired, it also fixes a persistent problem where players became stuck in an area, as well as an audio issue. Full patch notes can be viewed below.

Returnal is a punishing roguelite where all non-permanent progress is lost upon death. Upon death or quitting the game, Returnal’s protagonist, Selene, has to start over in a randomly generated map. While the game has had mostly positive reviews, one thing players have been requesting is the ability to save. Housemarque addressed this feedback by saying they would look into possibly adding a save file. Update 1.3.7 does not add this much-requested feature.

Reminder that if you have the automatic updates turned on, the game will close while in rest mode in order to install the update. — Housemarque (@Housemarque) May 19, 2021

If you have auto-updates on, the game will automatically update in rest mode. This will cause the game to restart. So, if you are one of those players who save their progress by not shutting the game completely down, you are going to want to turn off the auto-update feature or you will lose your current run.

How about you guys, are you enjoying Returnal with its permadeath, or would you prefer Housemarque added the ability to save? Let us know below.

Returnal 1.3.7 Patch Notes: Fixed an issue with Deceased Scouts not appearing as often as intended.

After having one of their Deceased Scout corpses scavenged, players will no longer receive a negative-effect parasite on startup.

Fixed an issue where the Ophion boss might disappear after a player uses the Reconstructor during the fight.

Fixed a rare audio bug causing loud noises during combat.

Fixed a small number of issues where players might become stuck in various rooms.

Fixed several issues where the player might encounter a black screen during the credits or whilst playing.

Multiple fixes for rare crashes during gameplay.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

