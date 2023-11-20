Returnal Director Leaves Housemarque After 14 Years

Returnal director Harry Krueger has departed from the Housemarque after over a decade of work. Outside of Returnal, he worked on Outland, Resogun, and more during his tenure.

In a blog post on the Finnish studio’s website, the director expressed how fortunate he’s been working at the studio, about how he’s worked on “dream project after dream project,” and how he’s worked with so many talented people. He’s also optimistic that he’s leaving the studio at the best time as it’s stronger than ever since the PlayStation acquisition back in 2021.

General Manager and Co-Founder Ilari Kuittinen described Krueger’s contribution to the studio as “sculpting our studio’s trajectory to the current scale.” All that to say that a lot of the studio’s success can be attributed to the director’s hunger for good games.

Since the acquisition, it’s been working on a new IP that still remains under wraps.

