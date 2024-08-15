Retro Streaming Service Coming Soon To PlayStation Consoles

Whether or not this could be considered the retro gaming equivalent to Microsoft’s Game Pass, PlayStation gamers can look forward to this retro game streaming service sometime soon.

The retro game streaming service in question is Antstream Arcade. The service already contains a library of 1300+ retro games from SNES, Amiga, and Commodore 64 to SNES, Mega Drive, and even arcade games (via VGC). Needless to say, there are many more retro consoles that Antstream includes games from. The official Antstream website offers worldwide tournaments and game challenges among other features, making it more than just game streaming to your device.

CEO Steve Cottam unintentionally, during an Antstream Connect live stream, announced the service is now available on PS4 and PS5. While these plans to bring the service to the current and last gen PlayStation consoles will still proceed, the official release date will be shared at a later time (as reported by PSLF). At the moment, the retro streaming service is already available on Xbox and PC, as well as iOS/Android, Mac, and even on Samsung TVs. There’s no mention of the service coming to Nintendo Switch though.

Aside from a subscription option for $39.99/year, players also have a lifetime access to Antstream with a one-time payment of $99.99. However, Push Square notes this one-time payment is only a limited time offer.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to retro game streaming on your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 with the streaming service? Let us know below!

