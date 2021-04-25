Respawn Entertainment Is Developing A New IP

Droves of fans flocked to Steven Kah Hien Wong and Vince Zampella’s mentions earlier this week as Respawn Entertainment is seeking a new software engineer to join the small team working on a new IP

While fans are begging for the next Titanfall and a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the studio made it clear that this opening is not for either of them.

Looking for an exciting new opportunity? New Respawn project, super exciting stuff. Get in early! https://t.co/48UOhXhq7e — Vince Zampella (@VinceZampella) April 23, 2021

The job requires you have a balance of learning new things and providing finished work. It also requires applicants have a fluency in C/C++ and working vector math and linear algebra knowledge.

They do not specify experience at the time of writing this.

What do you think? Are you interested in what Respawn Entertainment is cooking up? Tell us below!

