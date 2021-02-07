Resident Evil Village Is “Much Larger” Than Biohazard

Resident Evil VII: Biohazard excited a lot of people to see where the franchise would go from there. One thing that fans did notice, though, was its less than day-long runtime. That’s seemingly not something fans will have to worry about with Resident Evil Village.

According to Official PlayStation Magazine UK (via Game Infinitus), Village’s producer, Peter Fabiano, has remarked that it will be “much larger” than what was seen in VII.

“I’ll just say it’s much larger than what players experienced in Resident Evil VII: Biohazard.”

Not only that, but the game will also take advantage of some of the PS5’s special features, like its blazing-fast load times to almost eliminate loading screens altogether.

Resident Evil Village is launching on May 7, 2021.

