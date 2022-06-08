Resident Evil 4 Remake Coming Next Year

One of the more popular entries in the Resident Evil series is Resident Evil 4 and it’s finally getting a remake next year. Word of a remake started clear back in 2018 and after some shuffling within Capcom it found a home and is finally happening. Announced at last week’s State of Play, the trailer gives us a taste of the upgraded graphics and is bound to touch on the ol nostalgia button for many.

The 2005 game is looking pretty good. RE4 was pretty substantial in changing how the Resident Evil formula worked with some gameplay upgrades. It influenced many other games that came after with its over the shoulder camera and focus on action.

Details are still scarce but Capcom plans to upgrade the game in similar fashion to Resident Evil 2 and 3. There have been plenty of ports and remasters of RE4 but this will be the first time the game has been “remade”.

Will Resident Evil 4 have as big of an impact as it did for other 2000’s games? Only time will tell. RE4 is set to release March 24th, 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

