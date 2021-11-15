  • Home
Remedy Entertainment Opens Subsidiary Studio In Sweden

November 14, 2021 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

Remedy Entertainment has bolstered its presence with the opening of a brand-new subsidiary studio in Sweden. The news comes after CEO Tero Virtala reported in the developer’s latest quarterly business review that they have been working on hiring experienced talent outside of Finland, more specifically in the fellow Nordic country of Sweden.

Thanks to the success of their pilot program, the company has decided to launch a new studio based in Stockholm as they march forward with their goal to hire up to 25 Swedish employees by the end of 2022. 

Remedy has not revealed what this subsidiary’s first project is expected to be.

About

Used to just write news, now I edit it. I still smash my head against a keyboard and words magically appear. Twitter | Send tips | Nintendo

