Red Dead Online Goes Standalone Next Month

Red Dead Online is hitting the digital stores as a standalone title after two years on the market as its multiplayer component to Red Dead Redemption 2. Rockstar said Tuesday that starting December 1, new players can skip purchasing RDR 2’s single-player campaign if all they want to do is hook up with their friends in the old west.

It isn’t limited to versions, either, so, if you’re a PS4 owner, you can snag yourself a copy. The caveat is you will need a PS Plus membership to play it. You can also play it on PS5 through backwards compatibility, if you so choose, too.

If you aren’t sold on the idea, though, the studio did give a tantalizing introductory price of $4.99 until February 2021. After that, it’ll skyrocket to a modest $19.99.

Oh, and in case you’re wondering, Red Dead Online will take a sizable 123 gigs of space.

