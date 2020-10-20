Red Dead Online Brings The Fright In Halloween Pass

Halloween is upon us and Rockstar is getting into the spirit of things. Red Dead Online has launched a Halloween Pass complete with spooky unlockables.

Purchased using gold bars, the Halloween Pass is a seasonal upgrade that spans 20 ranks and some nifty rewards. Masks for your horse or bison are included alongside the chilling Zavala Machete. You can also nab yourself a Halloween-themed gothic bar for your Moonshine Bar.

As a part of the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Club, though, players get extra rewards, such as the Phantom Buck Horse Mask and a spooky advanced camera filter. Members also get extra scratch and coupons, ammo parcels, and more.

The pass released today and you can get it for yourself right now until November 16.

What do you think? Are you going to get this pass for Red Dead Online? Tell us below!