Recent Sony Data Breach Affected Over 6K

A recent data breach has forced Sony’s hand to reveal that over 6,000 people had their personal information stolen by hackers. This breach is a precursor to the recent hack that happened last month.

Sony notified nearly 6,800 current and former employees and their families about the breach. Apparently, according to BleepingComputer, ransomware group Clop stole this data thanks to a “zero-day vulnerability in the MOVEit Transfer platform.”

The exploit was discovered by the group merely three days before Sony was informed of this flaw, but it didn’t raise any red flags until June when Clop was discovered. The server has since been taken offline and an investigation has been opened.

What do you think? Glad you don’t work for Sony, right? Let us know below!

Like this: Like Loading...