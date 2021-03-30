Ratchet & Clank To Get 60FPS PS5 Patch Next Month

Ratchet & Clank, the 2016 game based on the film from the same year, which in and of itself is based on a game franchise from the early 2000s, is getting a 60FPS patch next month.

Developed by Insomniac Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, the dev announced they’re raring to release a patch that will make the game run at a smooth 60FPS on the PS5.

Ratchet & Clank (2016) will be playable in 60 FPS on PS5 after a new update in April! As part of the Play at Home campaign, download the game for free now through 3/31. #RatchetPS4https://t.co/Iw6CMNByFU pic.twitter.com/VEFiW3IMWK — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) March 29, 2021

If you’re one of the many who’s still struggling to find a PS5, but still want on board for the adventures of everyone’s favorite Lombax, we’ve got good news. The game is a part of Sony’s Play at Home Initiative. This means you could get it right now until March 31.

If you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber, though, you need not worry as it’s a part of the PlayStation Plus Collection.

They’re really trying to get us caught up in time for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, huh?

What do you think? Does this interest you? Tell us below!

