Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Release Date Announced

Insomniac Games‘ revival of a long-standing classic, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, will release on June 11, 2021, per the PlayStation Blog.

Pre-orders are finally live, so if you want to secure your digital (or physical if that’s your style) copy, you can do so right now!

In addition to announcing the official release date, Insomniac Games also shared a brand new trailer for the game, as well as several new pieces of artwork, including the game’s official box art. Oh, and pre-order bonuses, cause those are always nice, right?

What do you think? Are you going to secure your copy of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart? Tell us below!

