Ratchet And Clank: Size Matters Coming To PS Plus Catalogue This Month

Following titles including Lego Star Wars 2, Daxter, and Sly Cooper, a fellow PS2 era platforming duo is coming to the PS Plus Catalogue this month.

Released back in 2007, Ratchet and Clank: Size Matters is the latest platforming title from insomniac Games that will be coming this July to the PS Plus Catalogue. The PlayStation Blog post lists the following description for Size Matters:

Explore the mysterious Technomite Universe and even journey inside Clank’s head in this original adventure built for the PSP system. Wield weapons, customize your armor, and shrink yourself down to discover the new worlds! Experience Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters, originally released on the PSP, enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.

Indeed, just like with Lego Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy releasing for last month’s PS Plus Catalogue, this month’s R&C title is yet another PSP port being released for PS4 & PS5. This is despite the game also having a port on the PlayStation 2. Regardless, R&C: Size Matters will be available next week on Tuesday July 16, the same day as more PS Plus Catalogue newcomers including Remnant 2 – Standard Edition, Crisis Core – Final Fantasy 7 – Reunion, No More Heroes 3, Steep, and PS VR2’s Job Simulator.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to this month’s lineup of PS Plus Catalogue games? Let us know below!

