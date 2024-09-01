Quidditch Champions, MLB The Show 24, Little Nightmares II, Coming To PlayStation Plus

Get ready to soar into the wizarding world with the launch of Quidditch Champions on September 3, debuting as part of September’s PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup. On the same day, all PlayStation Plus members can also dive into the excitement of MLB The Show 24 or face the eerie challenges of Little Nightmares II.

Quidditch Champions | PS4, PS5

Step into the magical realm of Quidditch, whether playing solo or with friends and family.

Live out your Quidditch dreams by taking to the skies as a Chaser, Seeker, Keeper, or Beater, each with their own unique play style. Explore legendary Quidditch arenas and new maps showcasing unseen areas of the wizarding world. Progress through Career Mode from backyard games at the Weasley Burrow to intense matches at the Quidditch World Cup. Become a champion solo or in online co-op with up to three friends. Engage in exhibition matches where you can set your teams, map, and difficulty, or compete in player vs player matches against other Quidditch teams.

MLB The Show 24 | PS4, PS5

Swing for the fences and live out your baseball dreams with MLB The Show 24.

Climb from the minors to the big leagues and prove your mettle. Learn from the legends of the sport and draw inspiration from their heroics. Stay composed in crucial moments and aim for the World Series title. Whether you’re chalking up wins or bouncing back from losses, leave everything on the field. Everyone has a moment to shine. Own your story. Own The Show.

Little Nightmares II | PS4, PS5

Uncover the dark secrets of The Signal Tower in this horror-themed platform adventure.

Control Mono, a young boy in a distorted world, and team up with Six, the hero from the original Little Nightmares. Together, use stealth and various items to solve puzzles and evade terrifying enemies. Embark on a journey to stop the spreading evil and save Six from fading away.