PSSR Strikes Another Game’s Performance

Ubisoft has joined Bloober Team as a developer soured by PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution feature touted in their PS5 Pro. A patch is on the horizon to fix performance in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Shared on social media, the developer is well-aware and working on fixing the performance issues. The fix that it plans on introducing on December 12 will let players dash PSSR and the old standard settings found on the base PS5.

We have a message for you about our recent Playstation 5 Pro update. pic.twitter.com/atFxf2gWxJ — Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (@AvatarFrontiers) December 10, 2024

The team will keep the PS5 Pro settings available, but modifying them might be a necessity if you want a smooth experience. This is probably not a shock, considering the effects PSSR had on Silent Hill 2 Remake, leading to the game shutting off the feature in a recent patch.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...