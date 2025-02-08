PSN Returns After Lengthy Outage

After basically a whole day, the PlayStation Network is back in its entirety. Previously, it was a slow roll out that was on-again-off-again for some of us at PSX Extreme.

PSN servers were yanked offline around 6 PM EST yesterday and it appears only just now are servers fully operational, based on the PSN status page.

So far, PlayStation hasn’t addressed the cause of the outage, but we suspect something will come out in due time. The concern still floats around that this was another attack, albeit at a smaller scale, akin to the 2011 hack that led to a massive data breach. That said, to be clear, there’s no evidence of it being more than a regular outage beyond Sony taking longer than normal.

Luckily, now everyone can go about their day and get their regular fix of Astro Bot and Call of Duty.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...