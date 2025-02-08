PSN Remains Down Nearly A Day Later

We’re nearing the 24-hour mark of the PlayStation Network going down with no fix in sight.

Sony’s previous statement remains the only little acknowledgement about the outage.

We are aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN.

For more details: https://t.co/NJX2xGusZM — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) February 8, 2025

Many fear this outage will be similar to the 2011 outage, which resulted in the service out for 24 days and a massive data breach. While there’s no evidence of a data breach, we’ll likely hear of it days after things go back to normal.

PSX Extreme has reached out to PlayStation and will update as soon as we get a response. In the meantime, this is what we know about it.

