PSN Outage Compensation Issued Now

Remember that PSN outage last month that knocked all PlayStation Network services down for nearly a whole day? It seems PlayStation is just now issuing their promised compensation. That compensation was to the tune of five days of PlayStation Plus.

As confirmed by Push Square, users are now netting that five-day make-good package. Any users that haven’t is just a matter of time before they do see those five days reflected in your PS+ account.

Around 6 PM EST, PSN was yanked offline on February 7, the next day, after nearly 24 hours, the service came back online.

What do you think? Is that compensation enough? Let us know below!

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...