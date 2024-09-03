Toys For Bob Website Updated With New Look

The official website for Crash and Spyro developer Toys For Bob has finally returned with a new look, making 3+ months in the dark feel almost like an eternity.

Earlier this year, TFB made headlines after becoming an Indie studio following years under Activision’s ownership. Swarms of speculations followed the announcement, from a new Spyro title reportedly in the works to the official TFB website going blank with only the image of a Tiki mask. The latter was back in May.

Just recently on September 3, The TFB website has finally returned, updated with a new look. Already, the devs put their current and past projects front and center, with the bandicoot and dragon duo being the focus. Apart from Crash Team Rumble, Crash Bandicoot 4, and Spyro Reignited Trilogy, TFB also shows off their titles from the Skylanders franchise. Additionally, the website displays a new message from the company as you scroll down the webpage:

We are an independent game studio that loves to craft epic adventures for timeless characters 🥰 Since 1989, our seasoned team of developers has shipped high-profile hits on multiple generations of gaming platforms and technologies. Our Mission To inspire love, joy, and laughter for the inner child in all gamers

Peculiar to note that the background of the page displays both a purple and light blue color scheme, as well as an image hinting of an upcoming game.

Considering that the white question mark is accompanied by a purple gem texture in the background, could this be the latest hint of a Spyro or Crash Bandicoot game in the works? After all, an image displaying both Crash and Spyro is immediately displayed below the “… craft epic adventures for timeless characters” quote. Don’t forget that TFB partnered with Activision’s new owner Microsoft for the next game (flashback to Xbox Nerds). Whatever the case, the new website design may only bring more time to see what TFB has in store for fans next.

What do you think of Toys For Bob’s updated website? Do you think the new look could increase chances of a new Spyro or Crash game being announced? Let us know below!

