TEKKEN 8 Unveils Exciting New Content at Evo Japan, Including PAC-MAN Celebration and Film Collaboration

Fans of TEKKEN™ 8 are in for a thrilling few months as Bandai Namco has revealed a slew of updates set to roll out in the next three game patches. Unveiled at Evo Japan, the upcoming updates introduce a new character, in-game content inspired by an iconic arcade legend, and a crossover with a major motion picture.

TEKKEN 8, available now on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam®, continues to expand its experience with fresh features and collaborations.

Ghost Battles Get an Upgrade in Version 2.01

The first wave of new content comes in Version 2.01, introducing TEKKEN Ghost Showdown, a fresh competitive feature within the TEKKEN Fight Lounge. Players can now engage in real-time battles with their custom-trained Ghosts, adding a new dimension of strategy to the game. Additionally, the update allows users to delete Ghost data and toggle AI learning on or off.

TEKKEN 8 Joins Forces with Karate Kid: Legends

Arriving on June 2, 2025, Version 2.02 marks the game’s first-ever film collaboration with Sony Pictures’ Karate Kid: Legends. This partnership encourages players to “Unleash Your Inner Warrior” with a limited-time Karate Kid: Legends Hoodie, available for free via the TEKKEN™ Shop.

Version 2.03: Fahkumram Returns & PAC-MAN Joins the Fight

Set for a summer 2025 release, Version 2.03 delivers one of the year’s most anticipated additions—the return of Fahkumram, the powerhouse Muay Thai fighter who made a fierce debut in TEKKEN™ 7. His inclusion brings an electrifying mix of striking power and dynamic fighting techniques to the roster.

Additionally, PAC-MAN™ content arrives as TEKKEN celebrates the arcade icon’s 45th anniversary. The update features:

PAC-PIXELS Battle Stage – A visually stunning, retro-arcade arena starring PAC-MAN and his ghostly rivals.

– A visually stunning, retro-arcade arena starring PAC-MAN and his ghostly rivals. New Hit Effects & Anniversary T-Shirt – Unique PAC-MAN-themed cosmetics.

– Unique PAC-MAN-themed cosmetics. PAC-MAN Tekken Ball & Plushie Ghost Pack – Playful additions set to be released for free as part of the Round 6 Fight Pass.

The PAC-MAN DLC will be available for purchase and included in the Season 2 Character & Stage Pass.

For more details on TEKKEN 8, visit the official website.

Ty Harvey (68) I'm a self-proclaimed web personality that also happens to be the Editor-in-Chief for PSX Extreme. Some call me weird, others call me boss. My imaginary hamster doesn't call me anything, because he's imaginary.

