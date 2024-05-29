Sony Pulls Heavily-Edited Druckmann Interview

Sony has pulled its Neil Druckmann interview for taking a question out of context, asserting that Naughty Dog’s next game will “redefine mainstream perceptions of gaming.” Sony has apologized to Druckmann and the studio as a whole for the errors and context being lost.

If you head over to what was once the interview, you’ll be led to a statement about Sony coordinating with Naughty Dog to pull the interview. It isn’t clear if a re-edited interview will replace it or if it’s going to be lost to the void forever.

Last week, Druckmann called out Sony for taking his long-winded answer to a question about future projects and dream projects within the entertainment circle.

This is not quite what I said. A short 🧵 pic.twitter.com/IgjPm1MwaH — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) May 25, 2024

In re-reviewing our recent interview with Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann, we have found several significant errors and inaccuracies that don’t represent his perspective and values (including topics such as animation, writing, technology, AI, and future projects). We apologize to Neil for misrepresenting his words and for any negative impact this interview might have caused him and his team. In coordination with Naughty Dog and SIE, we have removed the interview.

