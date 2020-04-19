  • Home
  • News
  • Cyberpunk Horror Observer Gets a Next Gen Reboot
Observer System Redux

Cyberpunk Horror Observer Gets a Next Gen Reboot

April 19, 2020 Christopher D. Anderson No Comments

The makers of Layers of Fear are looking to make their presence known on next gen consoles with Observer System Redux. Observer, released in 2017, is a cyberpunk horror  game and a great addition to Bloober Team’s library. You take control of Daniel Lazarski (voiced by the late Rutger Hauer), a detective in a dystopian world in 2084. It’s part detective story, part surreal horror and comes with a great atmosphere. The game is getting a makeover for the next gen consoles (no mention of PC yet) with a PS5 and Xbox Series X remake.

But it’s not all just a graphical update either. While the game looks great with a new coat of paint, they are also adding “enhanced gameplay” and “new story content”. What this means is unclear as of yet but new content is a great way to reintroduce a game.

While not a new game from Bloober Team, Observer might be a good way to make their mark on the upcoming next gen consoles. It could pave the way for future projects. This also gives us a little taste of what’s to come. Observer System Redux is set to come out holiday 2020.

 