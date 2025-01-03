PS5 “Will Be Around For A Long Time, Just Like The PS4,” Sony Exec Says

Sony built the PS4 to last, and to them, the PS5 is no different and will last through a generation. We all know the PS6 isn’t super far away, but the question remains how long the console will keep up with its successor.

Speaking with Famitsu, Sony Interactive Entertainment co-CEO Hideaki Nishino touched on that very topic. He believes that they shouldn’t delay the release of the PS6, and thinks the existing console will be “around for a long time.”

“I don’t think it’s right to delay the release of the next product that incorporates new technology because it [PS5] will be around for a long time. I think it is important to provide new things while playing the ones that are currently in operation, and to expand in total.”

Now, will the PS5 be around? Sure, it’ll remain a consistent thing within the better part of the PS6’s lifetime, after all, each console generation had some level of support for the previous generation, with the PS4 being wildly supported. We can’t blame Sony for continuing support, either, considering about half of their monthly average users are still on using the hardware.

The bigger problem is the PS5 simply hasn’t had that eureka moment to lead to the same lasting power that PS4 had.

What do you think? Will the PS5 remain just as relevant even after the PS6 releases? Let us know below!

