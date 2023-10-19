Menu Close
PS5 sales

PS5 Tops September Sales Charts In US

Sony’s PS5 is topping September sales charts in both dollar amounts and units sold here in the United States. The chart placement shouldn’t come as a surprise, as the console has been outperforming its competition pretty consistently.

As shared by Circana executive director and analyst Mat Piscatella shares the numbers on Twitter, showcasing that the PS5 remains the top-dog in the console market, with the Xbox Series X|S falling squarely in second place. Meanwhile, more peripheral stuff are also bouncing around, with the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition DualSense controller taking the cake as the best-selling accessory of the month.

