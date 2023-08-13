PS5 Slim Video Showcases How It’s Not That Slim

Video has surfaced of what is allegedly the PS5 Slim, the mid-gen console redesign that would offer a detachable disc drive. This rumor has been floating around for a while, but we can’t look at this and just immediately get on board.

The leak comes from Australian indie PS4 and PS5 software dev BwE. The short clip shows us a glimpse into what is allegedly the new slimmer console. This new version would also have its front ports exclusively USB-C.

Initially, the PS5 Slim was something of a rumor spun up by industry insider Tom Henderson, who has made a name for himself in the PlayStation community, correctly outing the PS Earbuds and Project Q. While this video is nice, it’s hard to accurately gauge its validity.

All we can really do is move forward cautiously optimistic. Meanwhile, we can look forward to the potential mid-gen upgrade — PS5 Pro — that we know is coming sometime soon, potentially even as soon as next year.

