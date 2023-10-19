PS5 Slim Has A Spider-Man 2 Bundle Arriving Ahead Of Standard’s Release

Sounds like the PS5 Slim is launching in early November, and will come with a a potential Spider-Man 2 bundle. Its price will reportedly be $559.99.

As reported by the ever-reliable billbil-kun (via VGC), Sony is releasing its new PS5 models next month, but with its release also comes a potential bundle with what is no doubt the biggest PlayStation first-party game this year — Spider-Man 2.

Confusingly, the bundle has a November 8 release, but the standard models arrive on November 10. It’s all too possible this bundle is meant to be released ahead of the launch in a limited capacity. Regardless, this is only a rumor and we’ll have to wait and see how much of this is true.

What do you think? Would you buy the bundle? Let us know below!