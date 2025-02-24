PS5 Pro Sales Lag Behind PS4 Pro Sales

PS5 Pro sales have dropped off significantly, lagging behind even PS4 Pro sales. Not too long ago, it was reported the hardware was seeing solid start in the same vain as the PS4 Pro.

Circana’s Mat Piscatella took to Bluesky to share that the console has fallen behind the last-gen console. Of course, we don’t know exacts, as Sony seldom shares exact numbers in terms of their console sales.

PS5 Pro has fallen behind PS4 Pro's pace.Digital SKUs accounted for 49% of PS5 HW units in Jan and 88% of XBS units. — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) 2025-02-21T14:29:50.556Z

It’s important to touch on the console itself, though, as while the Pro has fallen, the console itself is, as of earlier this year, a mere 1.5 million units shy of catching up and even surpassing the PS4.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...