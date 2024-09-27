PS5 Pro Release Discussions Started Before Generation Even Started

Before the ninth generation of consoles even started, Sony was talking about the PlayStation 5 Pro. Advancements in technology were to blame.

In an IGN interview, senior principal product manager Toshi Aoki revealed talks of the mid-gen refresh started before the 2020 launch of the standard PS5. The tech within the base model was already locked-in but there was some advancements that Sony didn’t want to ignore entirely.

As expected, Aoki also went on to discuss the new features as well as defend the console’s lofty price tag. Regardless, with how long it takes to properly make a console, especially one with as bells and whistles as the PS5, it’s not too shocking that the console maker was looking at the next step when tech advanced.

Beyond that, though, the PS6 is supposedly in development and will reportedly have a focus on backwards comparability. It isn’t clear both how true it is or how far back the compatibility would go.

