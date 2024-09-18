PS5 Pro Price “Not That Bad,” Says EA Exec

Earlier this month, PlayStation unveiled the long-rumored PS5 Pro, facing immense backlash due to its $700 price tag. Now, EA general manager Respawn Entertainment co-founder Vince Zampella has come to the Japanese giant’s defense.

Addressed by IGN, the exec pointed to past generation consoles and how they could end up in that price same price bracket. Notably, sure, gaming as a hobby is expensive, especially as game prices soar to $70, but that doesn’t mean the console, especially a mid-gen refresh, should be priced so high.

Zampella isn’t totally out of touch, though, as he does note that it’s definitely expensive and that not everybody will be able to afford it.

“So I mean, it’s a balance. Is it expensive for people? Absolutely. Not everybody will be able to afford it. Would it be better if it was cheaper? Sure. I want more people to have it. But it makes sense, really.”

