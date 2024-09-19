PS5 Pro Enhancements Are A “Vast Improvement” To Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

One thing is abundantly clear, the internet, even Sony fans, are divided with the $700 price tag attached to the PS5 Pro. While the short reveal and showcase gave us a little taste of how could improve, we’ve got a touch more to really see the improvements that the console can provide.

Digital Foundry shared a comparison video based on several minutes of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth footage split up between the PS5 and its Pro variant. Interestingly, it’s described as “night and day,” with the new hardware able to sustain a more consistent 60fps and better visual quality. These were two complaints plenty of fans had with the game on Performance Mode.

Other things like ghosting is no longer an issue in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on the PS5 Pro, but pop-in still remains present in the open world.

Now, while it can give improvements, the bigger question is whether or not it’s worth the price. Really, you’d be buying the hardware for marginally better graphics, more storage, and just to keep up with the latest and greatest games. The Ai-powered Spectral Super Resolution is a nice tough, but it’s still hard to immediately jump onto the bandwagon.

