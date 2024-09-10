PS5 Pro Confirmed, Price Takes A Page From PS3 Release

Sony has confirmed the existence of the PS5 Pro alongside its price and release date. Naturally, fans aren’t happy with the lofty price tag attached to the mid-gen system refresh.

During the technical presentation on YouTube followed by a PlayStation Blog post, it was revealed that after many, and we mean many, rumors, the PS5 Pro is heading out this year aiming to improve fidelity and performance of the console. Priced at a staggering $699.99 here in the US, meanwhile it’s a whopping $959.99 over in Canada.

This discless (with an add-on to include a disc drive heading our way) refresh remodels the PS5 with a black stripe across the side of the console. It’ll introduce a 45% boost to its GPU performance, enhanced ray-tracing, the introduction of its PlayStation Super Spectral Resolution, which is their proprietary AI-powered upscaling tech, and a beefy 2TB SSD.

Games like Alan Wake 2, Hogwarts Legacy, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, and more will benefit from its upscaling tech and other features. It’s wild that Sony is placing this price tag on its consoles considering the backlash it faced during the PS3 generation when its beefier 60GB console was brandishing $599.99.

For those who are interested, pre-orders open up on September 26 and the console itself will release on November 7.

