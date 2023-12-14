Menu Close
PS5 sales

PS5 Continues To Dominate Sales

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 0 Comments

Data shows that, as expected, Sony’s flagship ninth-gen console — the PlayStation 5 — has dominated both November and year-to-date sales in both units and dollars. Are we surprised? Not really with its current track record.

Circana data shared by Mat Piscatella on Twitter reveals that Sony’s home console remains top-dog. While in November, the PS5 remained on top with the Xbox Series X trailing behind in second place, the year-to-date data shows that the Switch actually beat Microsoft’s home console in units and dollars.

What do you think? Are you all that surprised? Let us know below!

