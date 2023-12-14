PS5 Continues To Dominate Sales

Data shows that, as expected, Sony’s flagship ninth-gen console — the PlayStation 5 — has dominated both November and year-to-date sales in both units and dollars. Are we surprised? Not really with its current track record.

Circana data shared by Mat Piscatella on Twitter reveals that Sony’s home console remains top-dog. While in November, the PS5 remained on top with the Xbox Series X trailing behind in second place, the year-to-date data shows that the Switch actually beat Microsoft’s home console in units and dollars.

Year-to-date hardware spending fell 1% when compared to the same period in 2022, at $5.0 billion. PlayStation 5 remains the best-selling hardware platform in both units and dollars 2023 year-to-date, with Nintendo Switch placing 2nd across both measures. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) December 13, 2023

What do you think? Are you all that surprised? Let us know below!