PS5 Access Controller Priced At $89.99

PlayStation is putting a generally modest price on its Access Controller. Slated to launch on December 6, the controller will only set you back around $89.99, which is a rather good deal.

The controller offers a wide range of accessibility options to fit the user’s needs. Custom button mapping with 30 controller profiles, an analog stick or button caps, and even 360-degree support. You can also connect specialty external buttons and switches to the controller.

Heck, you can even hook up a DualSense to use alongside the Access Controller.

All of these features and more are highlights of Sony’s attempt at being more accessibility friendly as people start to become more aware of gamers who are incapable of using a standard controller and must rely on third-party products to help them game more easily.

The controller was initially unveiled during CES earlier this year as Project Leonardo. Sony partnered with consultants and charities like AbleGamers, Stack Up, and SpecialEffect to make it as accessibility friendly as possible.

