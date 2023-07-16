Access Controller
|

PS5 Access Controller Priced At $89.99

ByGabriel Stanford-Reisinger

PlayStation is putting a generally modest price on its Access Controller. Slated to launch on December 6, the controller will only set you back around $89.99, which is a rather good deal.

The controller offers a wide range of accessibility options to fit the user’s needs. Custom button mapping with 30 controller profiles, an analog stick or button caps, and even 360-degree support. You can also connect specialty external buttons and switches to the controller.

Heck, you can even hook up a DualSense to use alongside the Access Controller.

All of these features and more are highlights of Sony’s attempt at being more accessibility friendly as people start to become more aware of gamers who are incapable of using a standard controller and must rely on third-party products to help them game more easily.

The controller was initially unveiled during CES earlier this year as Project Leonardo. Sony partnered with consultants and charities like AbleGamers, Stack Up, and SpecialEffect to make it as accessibility friendly as possible.

Similar Posts

Arnold’s Press Pause and Rewind: July 29th

ByArnold-Katayev

I had intended on putting up this bit as part of last week's entry, but I got a little carried away with my Nintendo rant, so I decided to bump it to this week's entry. Naturally, E3 opened my eyes up to a lot of things, as it always has in the past. I stopped…

Ape Escape: Million Monkeys Announced

ByCavin-Smith

The monkeys have escaped again and this time they're wreaking havoc in the real world! The website for Sony's newly announced game, Ape Escape: Million Monkeys, has . Though few details are known as of yet, the flash movie that plays on the site indicates that the style and gameplay may change somewhat from previous…

Editorial: Could Car Damage Ruin Gran Turismo?

ByBen-Dutka

Today, video game racing fans got some wonderful news: it was confirmed that car damage would eventually be included in Gran Turismo 5: Prologue . According to franchise creator Kazunori Yamauchi, it will arrive with a "major update" some time later on this year, and overall, it seems this news has gone over extremely well….

Music Unlimited Service Offers 15 Million Songs For Vita Users

ByBen-Dutka

When on the go, you don't always want to play a game. Sometimes you just can't. And that's where the tunes come in. Today, Sony Entertainment Network (SEN) announced the debut of the Music Unlimited Service on the PlayStation Vita. Featuring a global library of 15 million licensed songs from all of the major labels,…

The Eye Of Judgment: Legends Hits PSP This Spring

ByBen-Dutka

Those card collectors and card battlers are still around – just ask the Bakugan fans – so you'll all be happy to know that The Eye of Judgment: Legends will be headed to your PSP in 2010. As announced at the PlayStation Blog , this card-based title will be coming as a digital download to…

SOE Announces Untold Legends

ByFrank-Provo

Sony Online Entertainment, the same folks responsible for Everquest, announced today at the Consumer Electronics Show that they're working on a massively multiplayer online game for Sony's upcoming PSP handheld. The game is called Untold Legends: Brotherhood of the Blade, and will ship alongside the system when it launches. Untold Legends: Brotherhood of the Blade…

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments