PS5 Absent From Broken Roads Release Date Trailer, Still Coming Though

Upcoming Australian CRPG, Broken Roads, dropped its latest trailer giving us insight into its release date, however, PlayStation 5 is noticeably absent from its end card.

As it turns out, for unexplained reasons, it likely either failed the PS certification or maybe it just needs more polish, Drop Bear Bytes has moved its PS5 version’s release to a later date, according to its recent blog post. Unfortunately, we don’t know when that might be,

Granted, it might be for the better as plenty of people are still deep within Baldur’s Gate III to take up another classic RPG.

What do you think? Are you excited for Broken Reads’ release? Let us know below will ya, mate?

