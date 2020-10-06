PS Plus Free Games for October: Supernatural Creatures and Speedy Getaways

It’s the spooky time of the year. October is here and along with it comes a couple new free games for PS Plus members. Vampyr is perfect for the horror month and Need for Speed: Payback, well, helps you get away from the monsters?

Vampyr

Vampyr is a solid action rpg that takes place shortly after World War I. You play as Dr. Jonathan Reid who has been turned into a vampire against his will. Whether you decide to give in to your bloodlust or use it for good is all up to you. A moody locale and interesting decisions make this a fun game to dive into for the spooky season. You can check out our review here.

Need For Speed: Payback

Released in 2017, you play as one of three characters with their own set of skills in an open world version of Las Vegas. Payback didn’t do quite as well as some of its predecessors but if you’re a fan of the series, it’s worth checking out. It’s an oddball choice for the month of scares but hey, it’s free.

The PS Plus free games will be available October 6th.

