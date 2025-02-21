Promise Mascot Agency Gives A “Dead” Man A Little More Time

Step into the shoes, and truck, of disgraced ex-Yakuza Michi, as he’s sent to a cursed village to try to revive the titular mascot agency and make it profitable once more, for both its sake and his. Promise Mascot Agency is developed by the independent UK studio, Kaizen Game Works, developer of the utterly fascinating and open world murder investigation title, Paradise Killer.

First announced in April 2024, Promise Mascot Agency offers the rather unique premise of an “open world mascot management crime drama,” and- well, it’s a concept that it’s easier to see and experience than it is to explain. If the name’s Yakuza/Like A Dragon or Raw Danger/Disaster Report happen to strike a chord, than a charming, summery, very slightly concerning but never dull experience looks to be had with Promise Mascot Agency.

If neither of those mean anything, however, a timed demo was released February 17 on PSN, and if, after trying it out, it does strike your fancy, you can also wishlist it. Its present release window is sometime in 2025.

What do you think? Does Promise Mascot Agency appeal to you? Let us know below!

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...