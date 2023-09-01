Menu Close
PowerWash Simulator

PowerWash Simulator Teams Up With Back To The Future

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 0 Comments

FuturLab’s PowerWash Simulator launched its first premium DLC earlier this year, letting us live out our fantasies of clean up several locations of Bikini Bottom. Now, though, the team’s revealed its next DLC will be a blast from the past, partnering up with Universal to bring us a Back to the Future DLC.

The special pack — which will $7.99 — will come bundled in with more stuff for us to clean, like the famous DeLorean, the Hill Valley Clocktower, Doc Brown’s Time Train, and more. Oh, and 10 more trophies for us to collect, of course.

FuturLab’s not set a date for when it will go live, but we do know it’s coming this year.

What do you think? Are you excited for this PowerWash Simulator team-up? Are you raring to clean up the past? Let us know below!

