PowerWash Simulator PSVR 2 Unlikely As VR Team Folds

FuturLab has folded its VR team in a bid to retain job security for their staff. Of course, this likely means a native PSVR 2 version of the title is but a distant, powerwashed hope.

Revealed on Twitter (via Eurogamer), the team announced that they will no longer support the existing VR versions on the market. It will still be playable and purchasable, but there will be no new DLCs or updates.

An update for our PowerWash Simulator VR community pic.twitter.com/UOfRLtvnl8 — PowerWash Simulator (@PowerWashSim) January 13, 2025

Now, considering the rocky state the PSVR 2 is in, with even Sony not wanting to put a ton of support into it, we don’t blame FuturLab one bit for leaving out the current-gen headset, that said, it is disappointing that this is basically the nail in the coffin for those few people clinging to hope that they will be able to powerwash in their PlayStation-branded headset.

What do you think? Are you one of those people who were clinging to hope for a PSVR 2 PowerWash Simulator? Let us know below!

